National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Labor Relations Board has certified the vote by nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato to leave the Minnesota Nurses Association.

A statement from the group National Right to Work says the decision also rejected two union objections to the election.

Nurses voted 213-181 in July to remove the MNA as its representative.

The vote followed a petition by more than 200 nurses that showed an interest in discontinuing a connection between the association and Mayo Nurses.

