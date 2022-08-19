National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Labor Relations Board has certified the vote by nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato to leave the Minnesota Nurses Association.
A statement from the group National Right to Work says the decision also rejected two union objections to the election.
Nurses voted 213-181 in July to remove the MNA as its representative.
The vote followed a petition by more than 200 nurses that showed an interest in discontinuing a connection between the association and Mayo Nurses.
