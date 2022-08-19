Your Photos
National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association

The National Labor Relations Board has certified the vote by nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato to leave the Minnesota Nurses Association.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Labor Relations Board has certified the vote by nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato to leave the Minnesota Nurses Association.

A statement from the group National Right to Work says the decision also rejected two union objections to the election.

Nurses voted 213-181 in July to remove the MNA as its representative.

The vote followed a petition by more than 200 nurses that showed an interest in discontinuing a connection between the association and Mayo Nurses.

