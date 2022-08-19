New era begins for Nicollet football

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) -Are you ready for some football? We’re just about one week away from action for the ‘Zero Week’ teams in our area, including the Nicollet Raiders, who are embarking on a new era this season.

“A lot of learning is going on. Verbage and everything, teaching these guys a second language can be a struggle at times. Kids are picking it up really well. As far as I’m concerned, if we only run three, four plays for the first couple of weeks until we can get everything in so people know their responsibilities and rules,” said Jans.

For first year head coach Cory Jans, managing a ‘Zero Week’ team is a bit of a challenge to get everything ready for the Raiders first match-up of the season. It’s a whole new system to install, but the team is taking the situation in stride.

“The transition is going pretty smooth. It’s a lot of new stuff, so a lot of new stuff for the seniors and older guys, but for the younger guys, it’ll be nice. They’re learning it now, and when they get older, they’ll understand it better than we do now,” said Austin Northquest, senior tight end/linebacker.

“I think we’ll be very good later on. We still need to go through the plays, but once we get going, we’ll be very good,” said Austyn Kramer, senior offensive lineman.

The Raiders will get to see the new system in action with a couple of scrimmages set for this weekend against Madelia and Red Rock Central.

“It’s pretty important, it’ll show us where we’re at. It’ll show us where we’re at with our new plays and what we need to improve on to get better for the season,” said Conner Martens, junior wide receiver/quarterback.

Offensively, the group wants to spread teams out by stretching the field when they can, and those same wideouts are expected to play a large role in improving the run game.

“I’m really asking my skill guys a lot. We have a lot of different alignments, responsibilities. Lineman, I’m keeping things pretty simple, schematically things are okay, without going into details and giving too much away. I’m asking a lot of my skill guys, they’re used to that in the past, I’m asking a lot in the passing and run game now, it’ll be a bit of a learning curve to start the season here,” said Jans.

Nicollet opens up the season against Westbrook Walnut Grove next Friday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.