Owatonna Police looking for 84-year-old man

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and 84-year-old man.

Glen Schnittger left his home in Owatonna Friday morning to go to the store in town and has not returned or been heard from since.

He is driving a black 2019 Kia Sorento with Minnesota plate CNV473.

Schnittger was wearing blue shorts and an unknown color of shirt. He does not have a cell phone with him.

His direction of travel is unknown.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Schnittger, call 911 or Owatonna Police Department at 507-451-8232.

