Owatonna Police looking for 84-year-old man
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and 84-year-old man.
Glen Schnittger left his home in Owatonna Friday morning to go to the store in town and has not returned or been heard from since.
He is driving a black 2019 Kia Sorento with Minnesota plate CNV473.
Schnittger was wearing blue shorts and an unknown color of shirt. He does not have a cell phone with him.
His direction of travel is unknown.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Schnittger, call 911 or Owatonna Police Department at 507-451-8232.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.