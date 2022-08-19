Police involved in standoff with armed suspect in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Duluth Police were involved in a standoff Thursday night with a suspect they believe to be armed.

Officers are asking the public to stay away from the area. (kbjr)

It started around 8 p.m. at a home near 58th and Cody Street.

Neighbors tell us a man was driving around the block and firing gunshots from a black car.

They say he then parked behind a home and fired another shot.

According to Duluth Police, the suspect then barricaded themselves on the property.

Authorities arrived to the scene where they talked with the suspect by phone to get him out of the house, according to Duluth Police.

Police said the suspect exited the home around 9 p.m. with another person.

Duluth Police arrested the suspect without incident.

Police said there is no threat to the surrounding community.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more details as they come available. Look for the latest on the KBJR6 News at 10.

