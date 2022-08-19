Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Police involved in standoff with armed suspect in West Duluth

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Duluth Police were involved in a standoff Thursday night with a suspect they believe to be armed.

Officers are asking the public to stay away from the area.
Officers are asking the public to stay away from the area.(kbjr)

It started around 8 p.m. at a home near 58th and Cody Street.

Neighbors tell us a man was driving around the block and firing gunshots from a black car.

They say he then parked behind a home and fired another shot.

According to Duluth Police, the suspect then barricaded themselves on the property.

Authorities arrived to the scene where they talked with the suspect by phone to get him out of the house, according to Duluth Police.

Police said the suspect exited the home around 9 p.m. with another person.

Duluth Police arrested the suspect without incident.

Police said there is no threat to the surrounding community.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more details as they come available. Look for the latest on the KBJR6 News at 10.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Marshall High School graduate and native Trey Lance (center) poses for a photo with the...
Lance’s homecoming continues as Marshall takes over Vikings Training Camp
FILE - The Mayo Clinic Health System building is pictured Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association
National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association
Mankato officers to partake in ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ at Dunkin’
Mankato officers to partake in ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ at Dunkin’