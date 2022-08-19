Scott Jensen, Matt Birk make a stop in Mankato for Freedom Rally

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk converged on Riverfront Park in Mankato Thursday evening for a Freedom Rally.

KEYC’s Jared Dean attended the event and spoke with the candidates and supporters.

Jared Dean: ”We are here at a Freedom Rally for gubernatorial candidates Scott Jensen and Matt Birk, and I am standing here with a Denny Saviek, who is a supporter of Jensen’s. What brings you out here today?”

Denny Saviek: “You know what, if you look back on what has happened to our state over the last three years, something has got to change, two years even. What we went through during the lockdown, a lot of it was unnecessary.”

Hundreds showed up to Riverfront Park to show their support for the Jensen-Birk ticket. Education was one of the topics of the night.

JD: “What other states do you want to use their programs from?”

“Florida and Mississippi are two states that come to mind that have had great results,” said Matt Birk, Republican candidate for Lt. Gov. “There’s transparency, there’s accountability, there’s a no-excuses kind of attitude when it comes to educating our kids.”

While in Mankato, Jensen made his message of change clear by highlighting one priority: respecting the work of police and supporting law enforcement. Jensen offered his plan to address the current shortage of police officers.

“First off, I would try to create tracks where people who have an interest in going into law enforcement where people would be accelerated along that path. Two, I would go to the people who have retired, and I would say, ‘can I get you back into police work for another five years?’ and get those people,” Jensen said. “Three, I would stop the attrition because we can’t afford to lose any more cops.”

Also in attendance were fellow Republican candidates running for Minnesota Senate seats and Attorney General.

JD: “What about the Jensen campaign do you support?”

“I support everything they stand for. It is pretty obvious there are key issues we are hearing and Dr. Jensen spoke on them earlier today,” said Mark Wright, a Republican candidate for Minnesota Senate District 18.

The overarching message of the event was hope that Minnesota can be taken in a new direction.

“I feel like Minnesota needs a change in leadership, and I respect both of these gentlemen [Jensen and Birk] immensely. They are the people that can do the job for us,” Mike Dittrich said.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are running for a second term.

The general election takes place Nov. 9.

