Storm chances to become isolated as sunshine gradually returns this weekend

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today before becoming isolated tonight and tomorrow as skies gradually clear up with sunshine slowly returning throughout tomorrow afternoon.

Today will start off with a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage before becoming mostly cloudy through the mid-morning hours as temperatures hover in the 50s and 60s. As clouds move in through the morning hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms are projected to return to the area between 12 pm and 1 pm this afternoon as temperatures rise into the low-70s. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into tonight before becoming isolated through the overnight hours as skies remain mostly cloudy and temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by tomorrow morning. Rain totals could range from a tenth of an inch on the low end up to a half an inch on the higher end.

Saturday will start off on the cloudier side with isolated showers and thunderstorms still possible in the area through the morning hours. Temperatures will rise into the low to mi-70s by the afternoon hours as skies gradually become partly cloudy. Through the evening hours, we will see more clearing, with skies becoming mostly clear, however, a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible through the evening and early night hours. Rain totals will be minimal.

Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-70s across the area with light winds and very little humidity. Skies will continue to stay partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight into Monday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-50s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will be on the quieter side with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper-70s. By Wednesday, we will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper-70s through Thursday before dipping into the low to mid-70s by next weekend with minor, isolated rain chances returning to the area by Wednesday.

