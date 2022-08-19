Two killed in crash on Highway 7 near Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people from Montevideo died in crash in McLeod County Thursday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. Thursday just north of Silver Lake on Highway 7.
A car driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera was going west on highway 7 when it crossed the centerline and hit an SUV going east. Herrera and his passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez were killed in the crash.
Another second passenger, a 2 year old boy as well as the driver and passenger of the other vehicle suffered what the patrol describes as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.
