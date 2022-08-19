Your Photos
Two killed in crash on Highway 7 near Silver Lake

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. Thursday just north of Silver Lake...
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. Thursday just north of Silver Lake on Highway 7.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SILVER LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people from Montevideo died in crash in McLeod County Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. Thursday just north of Silver Lake on Highway 7.

A car driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera was going west on highway 7 when it crossed the centerline and hit an SUV going east. Herrera and his passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez were killed in the crash.

Another second passenger, a 2 year old boy as well as the driver and passenger of the other vehicle suffered what the patrol describes as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

