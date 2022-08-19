Walk-through tours opening at Maple River Schools on August 22

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton’s new school is near the end of its development- just in time for the start of the school year.

Construction started in October, 2020.

The two-story, 200,000 square foot building will hold pre-K through 12th grade students from Mapleton, Good Thunder, Amboy, Minnesota Lake, and surrounding areas.

More than one thousand students will be in the building every day.

School starts on August 6 and 7.

According to superintendent Dan Anderson, an improved building was essential to keep up with the learning demands of the century.

“We still do a lot of handwriting and traditional type things, but classrooms just look different today. The space that’s needed is just different than what we’ve had in the past,” superintendent Dan Anderson said.

Teachers and staff started filling their offices and classrooms during minor construction and clean-ups throughout the week.

The new school also features an auditorium, three gymnasiums, food science and mechatronics programs, and more.

“It has surpassed my expectations and I’m quite pleased with how things came out. I’ve heard a lot of positive- we only had a few groups through. We had the fire department through last night- a lot of good comments out of them.

Maple River Schools will host an open house on August 22.

Starting at 6 pm, all attendees can participate in a walking tour of the building and meet the staff.

