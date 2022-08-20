Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope

The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name new discoveries by James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a contest now open to name new planets discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope is making amazing discoveries every day, and each planet and host star needs to be named.

The organization in charge of naming celestial objects, the International Astronomical Union, launched the global NameExoworlds 2022 Competition.

An exoworld is considered to be any planet outside our solar system.

The competition does have its rules: you can’t name an exoworld after yourself, your pet, or give it religious or military significance.

The public can submit their names through Nov. 11. Entries can be submitted through this form.

An international committee will review the submissions and announce the winners next March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential...
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war