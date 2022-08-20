Your Photos
Fire Safety Day makes a comeback in Mankato

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire safety day made a comeback at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota on Saturday, August 20.

The event featured safety education from several local fire departments, including Mankato, Lake Crystal, Good Thunder, and more.

The Children’s Museum offered free admission for the day.

Children got to play with hoses, learn about drones, greet first responders, and meet Smokey the Bear and Sparky the Fire Safety Dog.

Organizers say their goal is to expose children and families to different fire safety experiences, like kitchen fires, forest fires, burning homes, and more.

“If they were to be in an accident or in a fire in their home, they’re not as scared when that firefighter would enter to help them. They know they are there to be their friend and to get them somewhere safe,” vice president of education and learning experience at the Children’s Museum Kim Kleven said.

Fire safety day started in 2019, but took a break during the pandemic.

Organizers hope to make it an annual event.

