Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MNSU’s gold folder program goes online

MNSU LAUNCHES ONLINE GOLD FOLDER PROGRAM
MNSU LAUNCHES ONLINE GOLD FOLDER PROGRAM(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As students prepare for a year of classes, new students are preparing to be away from home for maybe the first time in their lives and faculty are preparing for the new year. This year, MSU is offering a new streamlined way to help students.

“It is super important for us to be meeting students where they are right now,” Vice President of student affairs and enrollment at MNSU David Jones said. “As well as providing 27/7 access to tools that our employees, our faculty and staff need to support those students.”

The Gold Folder Program was in place before but is now at students’ fingertips: online and on their phone.

“We have partnered with the folks on campus and taken the president’s vision we were able to use the best of the folks, we took what we had and turned it into something that was needed,” vice president and CIO at MNSU Mark Johnson said.

JD: “Let’s say for instance I am a student who maybe has a mental health concern, and I go into here, the student mental health. This takes me into”

“It takes you to the counseling center, it tells you the number, where it is physically located which is in the building right next to where we are and it explains what these services are and how to do it and it also warns you if there is an imminent threat to call 9-1-1,” Johnson said.

The program is already off to a hot start. Launched earlier this week, MSU says it’s seen hundreds of visits. So far, a good test run before the school year.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Walk-through tours opening at Maple River Schools on August 22
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue
Paralyzed kitten looking for a forever home
This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl...
Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day
This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl...
Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day