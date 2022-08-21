Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21.

The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624.

Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil air patrol, MSU aviation, and E.A.A. prepared for the breakfast each day before the actual event.

Breakfast was served to about 1,400 attendees on Sunday, which is a record-breaking number.

All funds raised go toward scholarships for flight students and aviation-camp participants.

“Now, we’ll have a record crowd. So, it’ll be a good year. And hopefully we can send a lot of kids to a different aviation camp and get more people passionate about aviation,” vice president of the local E.A.A. Chapter 624 Jon Guentzel said.

Besides the planes and food, attendees were provided live entertainment from the Garage Band and Rosie the Riveter.

“This is just a volunteer opportunity that I took, and I also do theatre. So, this is helping me with acting and I’m having a lot of fun doing it,” actress, playing Rosie the Riveter, Averie Byrd said.

During the breakfast, any plane was allowed to fly-in during the event.

MSU planes, experimental aircraft, warbirds, and other planes were stationed around the airport for the public to see.

Organizers expect the fundraiser to return next year on Aug. 18.

