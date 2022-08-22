Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone shot holes into a utility box in Blue Earth.

Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party.

Authorities say the incident happened on Friday at the utility box located at the intersection of 85th St. and 360th Avenue.

The sheriff’s office believes the shots occurred between 1:30-4:30 p.m.

If you have any relevant information, contact the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office at 507-526-5148.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.