Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county

Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone...
Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone shot holes into a utility box in Blue Earth. If you have any relevant information, contact the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office at 507-526-5148.(Associated Press (custom credit) | Associated Press)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone shot holes into a utility box in Blue Earth.

Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party.

Authorities say the incident happened on Friday at the utility box located at the intersection of 85th St. and 360th Avenue.

The sheriff’s office believes the shots occurred between 1:30-4:30 p.m.

If you have any relevant information, contact the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office at 507-526-5148.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

Various memorials to overdose victims in Erlandson Park in Mankato, Minn.
Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day
The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A....
Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students
It’s the public’s last chance to help the Minnesota Zoo name its three newest Amur tiger cubs....
Minnesota Zoo continues to search for Amur tiger cub names
The 62nd Y’s Club Corn Roast takes place this afternoon at the Mankato West High School parking...
62nd Y’s Club Corn Roast gives Mankato a sweet corn fix