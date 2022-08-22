Deals and discounts at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn — Between transportation, tickets and treats on a stick, a day at the Minnesota State Fair can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you’re bringing the whole family.

Here are several ways you can save on your visit to the fairgrounds without sacrificing the fun.

Discount admission tickets for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair are on sale now for $14 through Aug. 24.

Tickets are available to print for free at home or through mobile download delivery.

Pre-fair discount admission, ride and game tickets are also available for purchase through Aug. 24 at the State Fairgrounds ticket Office and participating Cub stores.

State Fairgrounds Ticket Office Hours:

Aug. 1–19 (Monday through Friday): 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 6 (Saturday): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 13 (Saturday): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 20 (Saturday): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 21 (Sunday): 9 a.m. to noon

Aug. 22–24 (Monday through Wednesday): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the fair, tickets at the gates increase to $17 for adults (13-64), $15 for seniors (65+) and kids 5-12. Children 4 and under get in for free.

However, on the first day of the fair, ticket prices will be discounted for adults, seniors and kids (see below).

The Minnesota State Fair will have six discount days this year, when specific groups can get discounted admission to the fair.

Opening Day: Thursday, Aug. 25

$15 for adults (13-64)

$12 for seniors (65+)

$12 for kids (5-12)

Seniors Day: Monday, Aug. 29 and Thursday, Sept. 1

$12 for seniors (65+)

Military Appreciation Day: Tuesday, Aug. 30:

Discounted admission prices for active military, their spouses and kids, retired military and their spouses, and military veterans and their spouses. Requires valid documentation of service:

$12 for adults (13-64)

$12 for seniors (65+)

$12 for kids (5-12)

Kids Day: Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Monday, Sept. 5

$12 for kids (5-12)

This year’s Blue Ribbon Bargain Book is packed with 100 coupons for food, merchandise and attractions.

Some of the coupons included in this year’s book are $2 off a one-flavor 16 oz. milkshake at the Dairy Barn, 30% off a long-sleeve shirt or 30% off any one crewneck sweatshirt at Minnesota Explorer and $8 off one $25 sheet of 28 ride and game tickets for the Mighty Midway and/or Kidway. Click here to see all of this year’s coupons.

The book costs $5 and can be purchased at the fairgrounds ticket office from Aug. 1-24 and at participating Cub stores and many locations in Greater Minnesota and Hudson, Wisconsin while supplies last.

During the fair, you can also find the Blue Ribbon Bargain books at the State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book & State Fair Poster Carts, while supplies last.

Looking for even more deals? Click here for a guide to the best values, free stuff and hidden bargains at the fair, sponsored by Minnesota Rusco.

