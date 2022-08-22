Your Photos
Fairmont hopes off-season commitment translates in upcoming season

The Cardinals feel like they posses all of the pieces to make a deep run in the postseason
The Cardinals feel like they posses all of the pieces to make a deep run in the postseason(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a different kind of energy in southern Minnesota as the high school fall sports season begins to take center stage — and rightfully so. The student-athlete’s preparations for this season really started at the conclusion of last season.

“Mentally, physically, everything, it’s a tough road for them, but our guys have been phenomenal doing everything. Our participation numbers have been great, the attitudes, the effort is right where we want them,” said Matt Mahoney, head coach of the Fairmont football team.

The Fairmont Cardinals are onto week two of practices leading up to its 7 p.m. season opener in Marshall next Friday. Practices are growing more and more intense as the Cardinals look to build on last season’s first-round exit in the Class AAA state tournament.

The team’s commitment to the 2022 season was solidified back in March when players took early morning weight-training sessions to the next level.

“We were all working really hard, we’ve had the highest numbers in the past few years in weight room so I’m feeling really confident with this team,” added Fairmont senior offensive tackle and defensive tackle Sawyer Tordsen.

Despite losing about a dozen starters, the Cardinals feel like they posses all of the pieces to make a deep run in the postseason between their unique playbook and stacked offensive line.

“We have a lot of different packages, we want teams to prepare for us and say ‘Geez, Fairmont is hard to prepare for.’ We’re going to come out with four receivers, three running backs, we’re going to come out with a tight end. We’re going to try and do everything that we can, so that our opponent has to really think on defense,” Mahoney said.

The expectations are high with a tough schedule that saw the Cardinals finish 7-1 last season.

“We want to be right back, we had a super talented team last year, but it’s not about taking a step back, we want to keep going and pushing forward,” said Fairmont senior cornerback and wide receiver David Maakestad.

Many teams are participating in scrimmages this weekend while the first ‘zero week’ games start on Thursday.

