First half of manufactured home taxes due soon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is reminding residents that the first half of 2022 manufactured home taxes are due soon.

The county says a penalty fee will be issued if the payment is not received by Aug. 31.

Payments can be made by mail, in-person, online, at specific drop-box locations or through certain banks within the county.

