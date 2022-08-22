Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

First half of manufactured home taxes due soon

Blue Earth County
The county says a penalty fee will be issued if the payment is not received by Aug. 31.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is reminding residents that the first half of 2022 manufactured home taxes are due soon.

The county says a penalty fee will be issued if the payment is not received by Aug. 31.

Payments can be made by mail, in-person, online, at specific drop-box locations or through certain banks within the county.

For more information, find this story on our website or contact the Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

Mavericks take on Missouri Southern this Friday.
MSU women’s soccer eyes start of season
Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone...
Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county
Various memorials to overdose victims in Erlandson Park in Mankato, Minn.
Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day
The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A....
Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students