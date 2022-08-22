Your Photos
Minnesota man pleads not guilty to negligent homicide after fatal Morton County crash

37-year-old Hashi Shire (left), crash scene from March 4 (right)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Richfield, MN man charged with negligent homicide after a fatal Morton County crash pleaded not guilty Friday.

Investigators say on March 4, 37-year-old Hashi Shire was driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers east on I-94 when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.

Walden died from his injuries one week later leaving behind six children and two grandchildren. His wife and passenger, Antonia Walden, was injured in the crash.

Investigators say the dash camera video from Shire’s company revealed that Shire had been having a heated discussion with his passenger at the time of the crash. Investigators say they believe Shire was distracted by the conversation at the time of the crash and drove without due caution in icy conditions.

Shire is set for trial on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

