Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota State women’s soccer team eyes start of season

Minnesota State’s first regular season match is set for Friday against Missouri Southern.
By Rob Clark
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The expectations are high for a Minnesota State women’s soccer team that features an experienced group hoping to bring a national title to Mankato in 2022.

“I think it’s kind of our goal every year, but I think we definitely have a different feeling around this team and kind of the culture we’ve built. I definitely think that’s within our sights this year,” senior forward Jenny Vetter said.

After compiling an 18-3-2 record last season, which included a win in the NCAA Tournament, the Mavericks are gearing up for what the team hopes is another deep run in postseason play.

The team certainly features all the pieces of one of the top teams in Division II when you consider all the talent returning for this year.

“This is by far the deepest team we’ve ever had,” Head Coach Brian Bahl said. “From top to bottom, it’s the fastest team, probably most athletic team we’ve had overall. Right now, it’s trying to mesh our veteran experience with some of the young groups we have. Both are talented groups, the first two weeks they’ve done a lot of great things together. Continuing to build on that will be key.”

MSU features a strong attack, but the speed should be on display in all areas of the field as the Mavericks stick to its aggressive, heavy metal style of football.

“It’s so awesome. Our first line already has that speed and energy when they’re tired to throw it at defenders with a whole new lineup that’s fresh. It’s so exciting. It’s so nice to be on the team that has that, not against them. It’s a really good advantage, I think,” senior goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath explained.

The Mavericks scored an average of 2.5 goals per game last season, while also not giving in defensively, holding opponents to an average of less than one goal per game.

Vetter, who was the team’s leading scorer last season, is also back for her senior season. The Mankato native posted 19 goals and four assists in 2021 as the former Mankato East star continues to show why she’s one of the top Division II players in the nation.

“I think just never settling and keeping that competitive drive. Never being content with where I’m at, just keep pushing and finding different ways to add to my game and be more dynamic,” said Vetter.

Minnesota State’s first regular season match is set for Friday at Missouri Southern, followed by matchups against Central Oklahoma and Grand Valley State. It’s a tough schedule to start, but one the Mavericks embrace.

“I think our first couple of nonconference opponents are really exciting and a good test for us, especially early in the season. Testing us early against good opponents is really important,” said Vetter.

The Mavericks come into the regular season playing well after going unbeaten in the team’s preseason exhibition matchups. The team will play its home opener on Sept. 9 against Wayne State at The Pitch in Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

Minnesota State women’s soccer team eyes start of season
The Cardinals feel like they posses all of the pieces to make a deep run in the postseason
Fairmont hopes off-season commitment translates in upcoming season
Minnesota Vikings play under the lights
Vikings Acquire Backup Quarterback
Minnesota State soccer finishes preseason play undefeated