Minnesota State women’s soccer team eyes start of season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The expectations are high for a Minnesota State women’s soccer team that features an experienced group hoping to bring a national title to Mankato in 2022.

“I think it’s kind of our goal every year, but I think we definitely have a different feeling around this team and kind of the culture we’ve built. I definitely think that’s within our sights this year,” senior forward Jenny Vetter said.

After compiling an 18-3-2 record last season, which included a win in the NCAA Tournament, the Mavericks are gearing up for what the team hopes is another deep run in postseason play.

The team certainly features all the pieces of one of the top teams in Division II when you consider all the talent returning for this year.

𝑬𝒙𝒕𝒓𝒂! 𝑬𝒙𝒕𝒓𝒂! 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒊𝒕!



Now introducing your 2022-23 Maverick Soccer team. pic.twitter.com/Y6o6p2sI6d — Minnesota State Soccer (@MinnStSoccer) August 9, 2022

“This is by far the deepest team we’ve ever had,” Head Coach Brian Bahl said. “From top to bottom, it’s the fastest team, probably most athletic team we’ve had overall. Right now, it’s trying to mesh our veteran experience with some of the young groups we have. Both are talented groups, the first two weeks they’ve done a lot of great things together. Continuing to build on that will be key.”

MSU features a strong attack, but the speed should be on display in all areas of the field as the Mavericks stick to its aggressive, heavy metal style of football.

“It’s so awesome. Our first line already has that speed and energy when they’re tired to throw it at defenders with a whole new lineup that’s fresh. It’s so exciting. It’s so nice to be on the team that has that, not against them. It’s a really good advantage, I think,” senior goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath explained.

The Mavericks scored an average of 2.5 goals per game last season, while also not giving in defensively, holding opponents to an average of less than one goal per game.

Vetter, who was the team’s leading scorer last season, is also back for her senior season. The Mankato native posted 19 goals and four assists in 2021 as the former Mankato East star continues to show why she’s one of the top Division II players in the nation.

“I think just never settling and keeping that competitive drive. Never being content with where I’m at, just keep pushing and finding different ways to add to my game and be more dynamic,” said Vetter.

Minnesota State’s first regular season match is set for Friday at Missouri Southern, followed by matchups against Central Oklahoma and Grand Valley State. It’s a tough schedule to start, but one the Mavericks embrace.

“I think our first couple of nonconference opponents are really exciting and a good test for us, especially early in the season. Testing us early against good opponents is really important,” said Vetter.

The Mavericks come into the regular season playing well after going unbeaten in the team’s preseason exhibition matchups. The team will play its home opener on Sept. 9 against Wayne State at The Pitch in Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.