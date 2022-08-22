Your Photos
Minnesota Zoo continues to search for Amur tiger cub names

It’s the public’s last chance to help the Minnesota Zoo name its three newest Amur tiger cubs....
It’s the public’s last chance to help the Minnesota Zoo name its three newest Amur tiger cubs. The Zoo is taking name suggestions until tomorrow.(The Minnesota Zoo)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s the public’s last chance to help the Minnesota Zoo name its three newest Amur tiger cubs.

The Zoo is taking name suggestions until tomorrow.

Right now they’ve narrowed down the choices to four names: Aleksei, Anri, Vasya and Vostok. The Zoo says it tries to choose names that represent the region and culture of the species native habitat.

Amur tigers are native to eastern Asia, where their range mostly consists of forests along the Amur River.

You can head to the Minnesota Zoo website to submit your vote.

Voting closes tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. and all three names will be announced on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

