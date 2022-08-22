MSU women’s soccer eyes start of season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The expectations are high for a Minnesota State women’s soccer team that features an experienced group hoping to bring a national title to Mankato in 2022.

“I think it’s kind of our goal every year, but I think we definitely have a different feeling around this team and kind of the culture we’ve built. I definitely think that’s within our sights this year,” said Jenny Vetter, MSU senior.

After compiling an 18-3-2 record last season which included a win in the NCAA tournament, the Mavericks are gearing up for what the team hopes is another deep run in postseason play.

The team certainly features all the pieces of one of the top team’s in Division II when you consider all the talent returning for this year.

“This is by far the deepest team we’ve ever had. From top to bottom, it’s the fastest team, probably most athletic team we’ve had overall. Right now, it’s trying to mesh our veteran experience with some of the young group we have. Both are talented groups, the first two weeks they’ve done a lot of great things together. Continuing to build on that will be key,” said Brian Bahl, MSU head coach.

MSU features a strong attack, but the speed should be on display in all areas of the field as the Mavericks stick to it’s aggressive, heavy metal style of football.

“It’s so awesome. Our first line already has that speed and energy, when they’re tired to throw it at defenders with a whole new lineup that’s fresh. It’s so exciting. It’s so nice to be on the team that has that, not against them. It’s a really good advantage I think,” said Mackenzie Rath, MSU senior.

The Mavericks scored an average of two and a half goals per game this past season while also not giving in defensively. MSU held opponents to an average of less than a goal per game.

The team’s leading scorer from a year ago in Jenny Vetter is back for her senior season.

Vetter posted 19 goals and four assists in 2021 as the former Mankato East star continues to show why she’s one of the top Division II players in the nation.

“I think just never settling and keeping that competitive drive. Never being content with where I’m at, just keep pushing and finding different ways to add to my game and be more dynamic,” said Vetter.

MSU’s first regular season action is set for this Friday against Missouri Southern, followed up by match-ups against Central Oklahoma and Grand Valley State. It’s a tough schedule to start, but one the Mavericks embrace.

“I think our first couple non-conference opponents are really exciting and a good test for us, especially early in the season. Testing us early against good opponents is really important,” said Vetter.

The Mavs come into regular season action playing well after going unbeaten in the team’s preseason exhibition match-ups.

