Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Portion of Hwy 21 closed for resurfacing

.
.(Live 5)
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for drivers: Highway 21 south of Montgomery is closed starting today for resurfacing.

The closure spans on the stretch of Hwy 21 from Hwy 99 to Hwy 13 running through Le Seuer and Rice Counties.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says traffic will be detoured to Hwy 13 and Hwy 99.

The project is expected to be complete in early October, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

Donations of new school supplies will be accepted in Blue Earth. Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca...
United Way to hold expanded school supply drive
Plenty of sunshine is expected this week before minor rain chances move in by the end of the...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-22-22 - clipped version
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Minnesota State soccer finishes preseason play undefeated