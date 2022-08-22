Portion of Hwy 21 closed for resurfacing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for drivers: Highway 21 south of Montgomery is closed starting today for resurfacing.

The closure spans on the stretch of Hwy 21 from Hwy 99 to Hwy 13 running through Le Seuer and Rice Counties.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says traffic will be detoured to Hwy 13 and Hwy 99.

The project is expected to be complete in early October, weather permitting.

