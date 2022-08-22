Your Photos
Portland man sentenced for multistate marijuana trafficking operation

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after the death of a man in custody with the Crestview Police Department last year.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man was sentenced to prison Monday for his role in a multistate marijuana trafficking operation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon says Kyle Lee Cerkoney, 40, along with two friends, conspired in transporting black-market marijuana grown in Oregon to New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois and Minnesota.

According to the D.A.’s office, Cerkoney worked alongside Jeremiah David Cruz, 40, of Vancouver, and Robert Benjamin Kawika Dawe, 40, of Beaverton.

Cerkoney, Cruz and Dawe concealed the illegal shipments by building large crates to package marijuana and marijuana extract for shipping, created false bills of lading and flew to destination cities to personally receive their shipments, according to officials.

Over the course of the operation, all three are said to have shipped more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana costing an estimated $2.5 million at street value.

On July 8, 2021, Cerkoney, Cruz, and Dawe were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana. Cerkoney and Cruz were also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Cruz, who was sentenced in February, is serving 21 months in prison and five years’ supervised release. Dawe is serving 33 months in prison with three years’ supervised release.

Cerkoney waived indictment and pleaded guilty to both charges on Nov. 4. Following his plea, Cerkoeny gained further attention after attempting to sell a Porsche 911 he agreed to turn over to authorities, the D.A.’s office said.

Following sentencing Monday, Cerkoney will serve 57 months in prison followed by five years’ supervised release. He’s also ordered to forfeit the Porsche 911, nine luxury watches, a diamond necklace, a semi-automatic rifle, and more than $570,000.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

