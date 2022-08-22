Your Photos
Seasonal temperatures continue

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The area of low pressure that brought showers and thunderstorms has moved out and left us with some sunshine for our Sunday. We’ll see mainly clear sky overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s. Just like the last couple nights, some areas of fog will develop. Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The jet stream is to our south, keeping the major heat and humidity to our south as well. Our next storm system will move in on Wednesday, bringing the chance for some spotty showers and thunderstorms. We stay with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 into the upcoming weekend with another chance at some spotty showers and storms.

The jet stream is staying to our south, keeping the major heat and humidity to the south of us...
The jet stream is staying to our south, keeping the major heat and humidity to the south of us as well. Temperatures this week will be seasonable in the upper 70s to near 80.(KEYC News Now)

