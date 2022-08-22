Your Photos
Slightly above average temps return over the next couple of days

A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the middle of the week with the potential...
A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the middle of the week with the potential for stronger more widespread storms over the upcoming weekend.
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a dry and sunny start to the week thanks to an area of high pressure that resides over the region. This area of high pressure will help keep things dry and mostly clear over the next 24 hours. Tonight, expect a few clouds passing across southern Minnesota with temps dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will remain light and variable tonight so some patchy fog is possible, especially in low-lying areas.

By Tuesday afternoon, it will be mostly sunny besides some fair weather cumulus clouds as highs climb to slightly above average in the low to mid-80s. Dew points will run in the low 60s and if you tie in the light winds out of the south-southeast you might notice a hint of humidity in the air. Tuesday night, partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday, there is a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Some uncertainty remains on the intensity of the shortwave so it is something to be closely watched over the next 24 hours. Wednesday’s weather looks to produce no severe weather is showers and thunderstorms do develop. After the passing of Wednesday’s system, temps cool off to close out the week. Thunderstorm chances return once again next weekend and early indications show the potential for some stronger storms. Stay with KEYC News Now for the latest forecast.

