United Way to hold expanded school supply drive

Donations of new school supplies will be accepted in Blue Earth. Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca...

By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the first day of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s expanded school supply drive.

Donations of new school supplies will be accepted in Blue Earth. Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties.

You can find drop-off sites at partnered, area businesses, such as the North Mankato Taylor Library and Thrivent in Waseca.

You can donate supplies through September 2nd.

