Wonderful week ahead with foggy mornings, minor rain chances

Foggy mornings are possible this week before sunshine takes over by the mid to late morning-hours as temperatures hover in the upper-70s and low-80s with minor rain chances returning by the end of this week.

Today will start off on the foggy side with visibility down to under a mile likely in portions of the area as morning temperatures hover in the mid to upper-50s an dlow-60s. By the mid to late morning hours, fog will gradually start clearing up as temperatures start to heat up into the upper-70s and low-80s by the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies. Tonight will gradually become partly cloudy but remain quiet and comfortable as we fall to a low of 59 by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off partly cloudy with patchy fog possible again through the morning hours. By the afternoon hours we will see another mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures hovering in the upper-70s and low-80sa across the area. Tuesday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we will start to see some cloudy skies in the area with the day starting off partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise into the low-80s by the afternoon hours as skies remain partly cloudy. Temperatures may be wonderful, but it is expected to be on the humid side, meaning it’s going to feel warm and sticky through the afternoon hours despite the partly cloudy skies. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, skies will gradually become mostly cloudy with some minor showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours into Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the low-60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually clear out Thursday night into Friday morning leaving behind partly cloudy to mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy through the afternoon hours with highs in the mid-70s across the area. by Friday night, we will see mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain chances possible, though we should remain rather dry. Temperatures will dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning as skies remain mostly cloudy overnight into Saturday.

Saturday will continue to stay on the cloudier side as showers and thunderstorms return to the area with highs in the mid to upper-70s through the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper-70s and more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. The showers and thunderstorms will continue through the overnight hours before clearing out early Monday morning as temperatures dip into the low-60s.

Next week will start off with some cloudier skies and little to no rain, but will be on the cooler side with highs hovering in the low to mid-70s across the area. Mostly sunny skies will gradually return to the area by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.