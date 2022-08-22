Y’s 62nd Club Corn Roast gives Mankato a sweet fix
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time again for a sweet corn fix.
The 62nd Y’s Club Corn Roast takes place this afternoon at the Mankato West High School parking lot.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 per child.
Attendees also get to enjoy all you can eat sweet corn from Anderson Corn, hotdogs, chips and more.
Proceeds go to the Y’s Club, a nonprofit that supports youth groups in the area including Camp Patterson and youth groups with the YMCA.
The event runs from 4:30-7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.