Y’s 62nd Club Corn Roast gives Mankato a sweet fix

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time again for a sweet corn fix.

The 62nd Y’s Club Corn Roast takes place this afternoon at the Mankato West High School parking lot.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 per child.

Attendees also get to enjoy all you can eat sweet corn from Anderson Corn, hotdogs, chips and more.

Proceeds go to the Y’s Club, a nonprofit that supports youth groups in the area including Camp Patterson and youth groups with the YMCA.

The event runs from 4:30-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.