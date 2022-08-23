Your Photos
After consistent summer weather, farmers predict solid yields in southern MN

Dexter MN
Dexter MN(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEXTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the harvest just weeks away, farmers in southern Minnesota are confident they will have good yields after decent summer conditions.

“Some of the northern portions of the county, southern Olmsted County, northern Mower County, got some heavy rain there early on,” said Andrew Hamilton, a farmer and an auctioneer at Hamilton Auction Company.

Hamilton says he and many other farmers expect good yields this season, which started off with dry conditions. Heavy rains in May and early June caused some farmers to replant, but have rebounded due to better conditions in July and August.

“We lost some stand from it and some washing, heavy rain at the wrong time of the year, it affects everybody,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he is expecting a normal yield ahead of this season, but he’s hoping for a better than average year.

