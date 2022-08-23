Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Albert Lea Council calls on state legislature to hold special session

After state bonding bill did not pass
After state bonding bill did not pass(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – In a unanimous vote, Albert Lea’s City Council voted to call on the state legislature to hold a special session, after a bonding bill was not passed in the legislature.

“I think it’s not just our city, it’s a lot of cities throughout the state of Minnesota,” said councilman Larry Baker.

Baker said that the city has several projects that need bonding money, or else Albert Lea residents would see their property taxes increase. A project Baker alluded to in particular was the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

“One of the things we’re needing right now is we have to spend, in the next ten years, somewhere around $60 million to update our wastewater treatment center, and we need money,” Baker said. “It’s a state mandated thing.”

Baker also fears that potentially raising property taxes could drive businesses out of Albert Lea.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

The Cardinals feel like they posses all of the pieces to make a deep run in the postseason
Fairmont hopes off-season commitment translates into upcoming season
Fairmont hopes off-season commitment translates in upcoming season
A school bus next to a road construction sign in St. Peter, Minn.
Construction to derail St. Peter school commute
Construction to derail St. Peter school commute
Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast
Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast