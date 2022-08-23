Your Photos
City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out

In an undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an adult emerald ash borer is shown. The highly destructive insects which kill ash trees are metallic green and about 1/2-inch long. While there have been no signs of the invasive insect in Mankato, the city has been pre-emptively removing ash trees in poor condition from city boulevards, parks and open spaces.
By KEYC Staff
Aug. 23, 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - City officials in Mankato are doing everything they can to keep the spread of Emerald Ash Borer from reaching the city.

Starting today, crews will begin grinding tree stumps on city boulevards. This is expected to be fully complete later this fall.

While there have been no signs of the invasive insect in Mankato, the city has been pre-emptively removing ash trees in poor condition from city boulevards, parks and open spaces.

Due to the large number of trees within the city limits, the city splits itself into zones for tree trimming. Zone Four is to be worked on this Fall which is the area surrounding Mankato East High School.

Several grants have been awarded to the City from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to assist with management efforts.

