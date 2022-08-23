City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - City officials in Mankato are doing everything they can to keep the spread of Emerald Ash Borer from reaching the city.

Starting today, crews will begin grinding tree stumps on city boulevards. This is expected to be fully complete later this fall.

While there have been no signs of the invasive insect in Mankato, the city has been pre-emptively removing ash trees in poor condition from city boulevards, parks and open spaces.

Due to the large number of trees within the city limits, the city splits itself into zones for tree trimming. Zone Four is to be worked on this Fall which is the area surrounding Mankato East High School.

Several grants have been awarded to the City from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to assist with management efforts.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.