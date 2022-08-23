Construction to derail St. Peter school commute

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction crews are one week into the Broadway and Sunrise Drive project, but the detour will soon be affecting a much larger group of drivers.

St. Peter Public Schools begin classes this week, and the construction lies right in the middle of the district, even sharing land with the middle school.

With school right around the corner, many residents have raised questions about the timing of the project, and why it wasn’t done earlier in the summer.

“We had been working on this since the first of January when we were notified that we would have some grant funding for this. So it’s a matter of implementation and trying to get the improvement scheduled, bid, designed, and all of those activities. And this is just the schedule that we were kind of given into,” St. Peter Public Works Director Pete Moulton said.

The project is scheduled to last until mid-November, and there are detour routes to each school in the district.

On the project, St. Peter Superintendent Bill Gronseth said “it’s unfortunate timing, but the district is dedicated to working around the project, and we are hopeful that parents and students have no trouble getting to school once classes start”.

City officials said that they are aware that the project is in a high-traffic area, and are dedicated to ensuring that detour routes are effective and that students traveling on foot or by bike are safe when navigating around the construction.

“Once they know the routes, the detour routes do have trail systems and sidewalks on them as well, and so most kids will follow those, I hope, and read the signs, like we hope,” said Moulton.

