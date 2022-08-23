Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Construction to derail St. Peter school commute

Construction is ongoing on a new roundabout in St. Peter, but some residents fear that it could interfere with the beginning of school later this week.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction crews are one week into the Broadway and Sunrise Drive project, but the detour will soon be affecting a much larger group of drivers.

St. Peter Public Schools begin classes this week, and the construction lies right in the middle of the district, even sharing land with the middle school.

With school right around the corner, many residents have raised questions about the timing of the project, and why it wasn’t done earlier in the summer.

“We had been working on this since the first of January when we were notified that we would have some grant funding for this. So it’s a matter of implementation and trying to get the improvement scheduled, bid, designed, and all of those activities. And this is just the schedule that we were kind of given into,” St. Peter Public Works Director Pete Moulton said.

The project is scheduled to last until mid-November, and there are detour routes to each school in the district.

On the project, St. Peter Superintendent Bill Gronseth said “it’s unfortunate timing, but the district is dedicated to working around the project, and we are hopeful that parents and students have no trouble getting to school once classes start”.

City officials said that they are aware that the project is in a high-traffic area, and are dedicated to ensuring that detour routes are effective and that students traveling on foot or by bike are safe when navigating around the construction.

“Once they know the routes, the detour routes do have trail systems and sidewalks on them as well, and so most kids will follow those, I hope, and read the signs, like we hope,” said Moulton.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

The Cardinals feel like they posses all of the pieces to make a deep run in the postseason
Fairmont hopes off-season commitment translates into upcoming season
Fairmont hopes off-season commitment translates in upcoming season
Construction to derail St. Peter school commute
Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast
Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast