Cougars look to build off historic 2021 season

Mankato East is fresh of winning the Big 9 Conference title for the first time in program history.(KEYC)
By Rob Clark
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East girls’ soccer team is fresh off a historic season in which the squad won the Big 9 Conference title for the first time in program history. This year, the goal remains the same as the Cougars hope to make a deep postseason run.

“We definitely want to defend our Big 9 title, that’s one of our big goals for the year, taking it game by game to get to that section championship and head to state,” said Isabelle Schott, Mankato East senior goalkeeper.

The Cougars’ experience should shine in 2022 with a handful of players that’ve been logging varsity minutes since seventh or eighth grade.

East plays with a direct style that tends to put pressure on opposing teams throughout the game.

“It’s a lot of fun to play, we like to press, get them on the counters, score lots of goals. It’s fun to work as a team, see everyone score and push each other to see what we can do,” said Hailey Schlager, Mankato East senior defensive midfielder.

“I like to give them a system that gives them a lot of freedom with how they play. Ella likes to attack, Kenzie can go at people, not restricting them in any way. Putting them in a space that lets them play soccer without them trying to overthink is crucial in letting them put away 20 goals in a year,” said Lizzy Vetter, Mankato East head coach.

Highlighting this year’s group are three players set to take their talents to the Minnesota State soccer team next year.

Goalkeeper Isabelle Schott, defender Julia Fischer and forward Ella Huettl all will wear Mavericks gear, but right now, their focus along with the rest of this senior class is to lead by example for the younger players coming up through the East program.

“We have a lot of returners, but we have a lot of new faces who are ready to prove something. We ended on a bad note last year with our loss in Sections. We’re ready to prove ourselves and work really hard,” said Fischer.

On paper, the Cougars should be one of the favorites to win the section tournament this year, right up there with the defending champion Mankato West Scarlets.

