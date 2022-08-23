Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.(Dinosaur Valley State Park)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The severe drought in Texas has uncovered a little piece of history.

Dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago can be seen in a dried-out river in Dinosaur Valley State Park.

A park official said these tracks likely came from an Acrocanthosaurus, weighed seven tons and reached 15 feet tall.

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.

Park officials say that is a good thing because the water helps protect the prints from natural weathering and erosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland, with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
FILE - Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, second from left, speaks during...
Biden administration forecasts $1.03T deficit, down $400B