Eden Prairie mall resumes normal business hours after fatal shooting

FILE - Eden Prairie Center mall resumed normal business hours Tuesday after a fatal shooting that had earlier locked down the shopping complex.(KARE 11)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) - A suburban Minneapolis mall resumed normal business hours Tuesday after a fatal shooting that had earlier locked down the shopping complex.

Police responded to the Eden Prairie Center Mall on Monday night and found a man dead of what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting happened in the Scheels sporting goods store, which also sells firearms.

Police Chief Matt Sackett says it’s not clear whether the man brought a weapon to Scheels or accessed one of the store’s guns.

Sackett says the investigation continues, but the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

