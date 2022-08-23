Eden Prairie mall resumes normal business hours after fatal shooting

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) - A suburban Minneapolis mall resumed normal business hours Tuesday after a fatal shooting that had earlier locked down the shopping complex.

Police responded to the Eden Prairie Center Mall on Monday night and found a man dead of what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting happened in the Scheels sporting goods store, which also sells firearms.

Police Chief Matt Sackett says it’s not clear whether the man brought a weapon to Scheels or accessed one of the store’s guns.

Sackett says the investigation continues, but the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.