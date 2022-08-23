Eden Prairie mall resumes normal business hours after fatal shooting
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) - A suburban Minneapolis mall resumed normal business hours Tuesday after a fatal shooting that had earlier locked down the shopping complex.
Police responded to the Eden Prairie Center Mall on Monday night and found a man dead of what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The shooting happened in the Scheels sporting goods store, which also sells firearms.
Police Chief Matt Sackett says it’s not clear whether the man brought a weapon to Scheels or accessed one of the store’s guns.
Sackett says the investigation continues, but the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.