Feeding Our Communities Partners gears up for another school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A group that helps students facing food security issues is gearing up for another school year.

Feeding our Communities Partners has opened enrollment for its 2022-23 BackPack and Power Pack Programs.

The BackPack Food Program is open to students in grades K-5.

For middle school students in grades 6-8, the Power Pack Food Program provides weekend food packs and nutritious snacks for students throughout the day.

This year, the nonprofit is continuing its high school pantry in grades 9-12 in five schools around the area.

”We created this food pantry and I think we kind of have a base foundation,” FOCP Community Relations Manager Lori Wollmuth said. “We are still kind of learning, but some schools have it within their schools, others we are bringing bags as well. So it’s not a one size fits all, but we’re super excited that we can do K-12 at all these locations.”

Families and students must enroll in the 2022-23 program in order to receive the food packs. There is no income requirement and all the information is confidential.

Visit FOCP’s website to enroll in either program or learn more information.

