Greater Mankato Growth announces candidate forums

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth announced a series of local candidate forums ahead of election day this November.

Senate District 18 | October 5, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nick Frentz (DFL)

Mark Wright (R)

Moderators: Andy Wilke & Steve Jameson

Hosted by: Greater Mankato Growth & The Mankato Free Press

Mayo Clinic Health Event Center, Room 245

House District 18A | October 6, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Susan Akland (R)

Jeff Brand (DFL)

Moderators: Andy Wilke & Laura Grossman

Hosted by: Greater Mankato Growth & Alpha Media

South Central College, Heritage Hall

House District 18B | October 11, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Luke Frederick (DFL)

Dar Vosburg (R)

Moderators: Andy Wilke & Ashley Hanley

Hosted by: Greater Mankato Growth & Radio Mankato/KTOE

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Centennial Student Union, Room 255

The public is invited to attend these forums for free with no registration required.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.