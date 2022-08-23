Greater Mankato Growth announces candidate forums
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth announced a series of local candidate forums ahead of election day this November.
Senate District 18 | October 5, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Nick Frentz (DFL)
Mark Wright (R)
Moderators: Andy Wilke & Steve Jameson
Hosted by: Greater Mankato Growth & The Mankato Free Press
Mayo Clinic Health Event Center, Room 245
House District 18A | October 6, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Susan Akland (R)
Jeff Brand (DFL)
Moderators: Andy Wilke & Laura Grossman
Hosted by: Greater Mankato Growth & Alpha Media
South Central College, Heritage Hall
House District 18B | October 11, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Luke Frederick (DFL)
Dar Vosburg (R)
Moderators: Andy Wilke & Ashley Hanley
Hosted by: Greater Mankato Growth & Radio Mankato/KTOE
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Centennial Student Union, Room 255
The public is invited to attend these forums for free with no registration required.
