Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hiker who died in fall at Oregon’s Multnomah Falls ID’d

The woman who fell and died while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on...
The woman who fell and died while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.(KATU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and died while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past the top of Multnomah Falls, KOIN-TV reported.

Authorities said bystanders reportedly tried to perform CPR, but the 62-year-old Warejoncas was declared dead at the scene.

The manner of death is not considered suspicious, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Multnomah Falls is Oregon’s tallest waterfall and one of the state’s most popular attractions, located in the Columbia River Gorge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

Minnesota State Mankato offers nursing assistant course to help alleviate shortage
Minnesota State Mankato offers nursing assistant course to help alleviate shortage
Minnesota State Mankato offers nursing assistant course to help alleviate shortage
A World War II and Holocaust survivor celebrated his 101st birthday.
World War II veteran, Holocaust survivor celebrates 101st birthday
Equity Network of Southern Minnesota receives $25,000 grant
Equity Network of Southern Minnesota receives $25,000 grant