Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Y’s Club hosted its 62nd annual Corn Roast at Mankato West High School Monday evening.

The fundraiser featured games, live music and, of course, food, with unlimited sweet corn provided by Anderson Corn in Lake Crystal.

The event raises money for the Y’s Club’s youth and community events.

This is one of two major fundraising efforts for the Y’s Club each year, the other is selling Christmas trees in December.

Organizers expected a turnout of over 700 people.

”We’ve helped support sending kids to camp, buying vehicles to transport kids, anything that supports our youth that are at the YMCA, that’s what we’re all about,” said Molly Yunkers, president of the Mankato Y’s Club.

The Y’s Club is looking for volunteers to help with their youth programs. Follow the organization on Facebook or visit the Mankato YMCA’s website to stay up to date and find more information on how to get involved.

