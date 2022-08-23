Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast

The Mankato Y’s Club hosted its 62nd annual Corn Roast at Mankato West High School Monday evening.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Y’s Club hosted its 62nd annual Corn Roast at Mankato West High School Monday evening.

The fundraiser featured games, live music and, of course, food, with unlimited sweet corn provided by Anderson Corn in Lake Crystal.

The event raises money for the Y’s Club’s youth and community events.

This is one of two major fundraising efforts for the Y’s Club each year, the other is selling Christmas trees in December.

Organizers expected a turnout of over 700 people.

”We’ve helped support sending kids to camp, buying vehicles to transport kids, anything that supports our youth that are at the YMCA, that’s what we’re all about,” said Molly Yunkers, president of the Mankato Y’s Club.

The Y’s Club is looking for volunteers to help with their youth programs. Follow the organization on Facebook or visit the Mankato YMCA’s website to stay up to date and find more information on how to get involved.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

A school bus next to a road construction sign in St. Peter, Minn.
Construction to derail St. Peter school commute
Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast
Equity Network of Southern Minnesota receives $25,000 grant
Equity Network of Southern Minnesota receives $25,000 grant
Equity Network of Southern Minnesota receives $25,000 grant