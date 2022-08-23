Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maximum E. coli levels found at Iowa beach

Max Ecoli levels at Spirit Lake
Max Ecoli levels at Spirit Lake
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the water concentration of E. coli at an Iowa beach maxed out its test kits.

The Spirit Lake beach is about 20 miles from the Iowa-Minnesota border -- near Okoboji. The beach at Spirit Lake registered more than 24,000 viable bacteria. This is 10 times what is considered unhealthy.

This rapid growth of bacteria could be due to Iowa’s heat waves this summer or rainfall washing animal waste into the water.

The water will be tested again on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

Max Ecoli levels at Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake registers 24,000 viable bacteria of E. coli
Teacher shortage
300,000 open positions in schools nationwide; Minnesota teachers union shares pandemic-related issues
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023