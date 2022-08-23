Your Photos
The middle part of the week includes isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms

Rainfall will be around trace amounts up to a quarter of an inch, some higher amounts likely where heavier showers develop.
Isolated to scattered showers move through the area Wednesday.
Isolated to scattered showers move through the area Wednesday.
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was another A + weather day across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa for this Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Tonight, it will start off mostly clear with some clouds gradually developing, isolated showers are possible after 2 am. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid-60s with winds continuing out of the south-southeast around 5-10 mph. Wednesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs Wednesday will climb into the low 80s with southerly winds around 5-10 mph.

Isolated to scattered showers will continue into Wednesday night with lows in the 60s as winds transition to the north-northeast around 5-10 mph. Northerly winds will help maintain some cooler temps Thursday. By Friday, winds start to shift back to the south but overall temps will remain below average.

Looking ahead to the weekend, showers and thunderstorms look to return to the area both Saturday and Sunday.

