Muggy conditions return with minor rain chances possible

Despite the more pleasant temperatures in the area hovering in the 70s and low-80s, muggy conditions return as dew points hover in the 60s and low-70s as minor rain chances come and go through the area this week.

Today will start off partly cloudy with isolated showers with a thunderstorm or two possible before skies become mostly sunny by this afternoon as those isolated showers clear out of the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-80s by this afternoon with sunshine and mild humidity mixed in, making it feel a little sticky. Tonight, partly cloudy skies will return to the area with another chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible after 2 am as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy but quickly become mostly cloudy as scattered showers and thunderstorms move into the area through the morning and afternoon hours. Despite the cloudy skies expected in the area, temperatures will rise into the low-80s by the afternoon hours as dew points hover in the upper-60s and low-70s, making it rather sticky feeling outside. Showers and thunderstorms will be on the lighter side with not a lot of accumulation expected before clearing out through the evening hours. Tomorrow night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy and humid side. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, hovering in the mid to upper-70s in the area with cloudy skies sticking around. We are not looking at showers in the area on Thursday; however, due to the humidity and cloudy skies expected, a few pop-up isolated showers cannot be ruled out. If we see any pop-up isolated showers in the area, rain totals will remain rather light. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight into Friday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-50s.

Friday will start off with some sunshine in the area before clouds gradually move in, making way for mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and evening hours as temperatures hover in the mid-70s through the afternoon. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some overnight showers and thunderstorms as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain on the cloudy side with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s with humidity mixed in through the afternoon hours as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the day and into the overnight hours. These rain chances won’t be consistent throughout the day, meaning there will be periods of dry conditions here and there mixed in. Saturday night will remain on the cloudy side with a few overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue to stay on the cloudy side with more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-70s through the afternoon hours with humid conditions sticking around. Showers and thunderstorms may continue into the the start of the overnight hours before gradually clearing up overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Monday morning.

Next week is looking to be on the drier side with pleasant temperatures hovering in the 70s, less humidity expected, and partly cloudy skies for majority of the week.

