Six new electric buses coming to Greater Minnesota transit agencies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Six new electric buses are coming to Southern Minnesota thanks to federal grant money provided by the recently enacted infrastructure law.

$3.4 million has been awarded to replace gas-powered buses in four locations throughout the region.

According to MnDOT, the buses travel approximately 173,300 miles and consume around 30,000 gallons of fuel each year.

Each transit system receiving just one bus will have funds covered by the grant but those receiving two will have a local municipal match of around $45,402 each.

MnDOT says project planning will start later this year with infrastructure for the buses to be ready by September, 2024, and buses on the road by September, 2025.

