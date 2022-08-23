Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Woman charged after trash, human feces found throughout home with 3 children, police say

A woman has been charged after officers found three dirty children in her home that was littered with trash, spoiled food and human feces. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – A woman has been charged after officers said they found three dirty children in her home that was littered with trash, spoiled food and human feces.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the home on Aug. 5 for a well-being check, where they found a 1-year-old and a 13-year-old in the home with no supervision.

In the home, officers said there was “massive clutter of garbage and decaying food throughout the house, human fecal matter on the floors, and hundreds of flies throughout the house and kitchen.”

Both children were “extremely dirty,” and officers said the 1-year-old had on a diaper that was “so soiled it appeared to have not been changed for at least several days.”

A third child who arrived at the home with 43-year-old Jenny Taylor also said he lived there.

Taylor has been charged with three counts of child neglect. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

FILE - Eden Prairie Center mall resumed normal business hours Tuesday after a fatal shooting...
Eden Prairie mall resumes normal business hours after fatal shooting
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
People have been getting relief from high gas prices for the last few weeks.
Gas prices dropped for 70 straight days
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
According to MnDOT, the buses travel approximately 173,300 miles and consume around 30,000...
Six new electric buses coming to Greater Minnesota transit agencies