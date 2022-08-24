All three Amur tigers cubs officially named at Minnesota zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KEYC) - The votes have been tallied and names have been chosen for three Amur tiger cubs at the Minnesota Zoo.

At about 15 weeks old, the Amur tiger cubs born at the Minnesota Zoo have been in their Tiger Lair habitat.

Over the past week, the zoo asked members of the community to take part in naming of one of the male cubs, with staff and other Zoo stakeholders helping name the other two cubs.

More than 20,000 votes came in from the public.

The winning name, selected by the community, is Vostok.

Names selected for the other two cubs are Yana (female) and Brosno (male).

The three selected names relate back to geography and bodies of water – Vostok and Brosno reference lakes and Yana references a river.

