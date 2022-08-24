Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

All three Amur tigers cubs officially named at Minnesota zoo

FILE - The winning name, selected by the community, is Vostok. The three selected names relate...
FILE - The winning name, selected by the community, is Vostok. The three selected names relate back to geography and bodies of water – Vostok and Brosno reference lakes and Yana references a river.(MN Zoo)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KEYC) - The votes have been tallied and names have been chosen for three Amur tiger cubs at the Minnesota Zoo.

At about 15 weeks old, the Amur tiger cubs born at the Minnesota Zoo have been in their Tiger Lair habitat.

Over the past week, the zoo asked members of the community to take part in naming of one of the male cubs, with staff and other Zoo stakeholders helping name the other two cubs.

More than 20,000 votes came in from the public.

The winning name, selected by the community, is Vostok.

Names selected for the other two cubs are Yana (female) and Brosno (male).

The three selected names relate back to geography and bodies of water – Vostok and Brosno reference lakes and Yana references a river.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

Kato Living, a new local program on KEYC-TV, begins airing weekdays at 4 PM and will showcase...
New local program ‘Kato Living’ launching September 5th
The closure is to allow road crews to apply fog sealing on County Road 12 from County Road 17...
County Road 12 closed for fog sealing
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
Isolated storms possible with slim severe threat today ahead of scattered storm chances by this...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-24-22 - clipped version