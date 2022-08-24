Your Photos
County Road 12 closed for fog sealing

The closure is to allow road crews to apply fog sealing on County Road 12 from County Road 17 to trunk highway 83.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is asking drivers who use County Road 12 to plan an alternate route for today as the road will be closed.

The closure is to allow road crews to apply fog sealing ON County Road 12 from County Road 17 to trunk highway 83.

Fog sealing is the application of a thin liquid oil to asphalt pavement surfaces.

The road will be closed throughout the day and is planned to reopen early Thursday evening.

