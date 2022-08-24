Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

ESPN+ reaches 2-year deal with women’s pro hockey league

Minnesota Whitecaps goalie Amanda Leveille (29) makes a pad-save during the second period of a...
Minnesota Whitecaps goalie Amanda Leveille (29) makes a pad-save during the second period of a semifinal game against the Connecticut Whale in the NWHL Isobel Cup hockey tournament Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boston.(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Women’s pro hockey in the United States will continue having a broadcast home on ESPN+ after the Premier Hockey Federation announced a two-year contract extension with the streaming service on Wednesday.

ESPN+ will provide live coverage of PHF regular-season games, special events, and the Isobel Cup playoffs. The deal comes a season after the two first formed a partnership in which the PHF’s championship game aired live on ESPN2.

Entering its eighth season as North America’s only women’s professional hockey league, the PHF is expanding to seven teams by adding a franchise in Montreal. The league also has teams based in Boston, Newark, New Jersey, Milford, Connecticut, Buffalo, New York, Richfield, Minnesota and Toronto.

In Canada, the PHF has a broadcasting agreement with TSN.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

New Ulm welcomes culture change with Lieser at the helm
New Ulm welcomes culture change with Lieser at the helm
New Ulm welcomes culture change with Lieser at the helm
Mankato East is fresh of winning the Big 9 Conference title for the first time in program...
Mankato East Cougars look to build off historic 2021 season
Mankato East Cougars look to build off historic 2021 season