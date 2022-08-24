Experts share warning about back-to-school social media posts

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As students return to the classroom, many parents are taking to social media to celebrate the start of the new school year.

But one photo trend flooding Facebook and Instagram feeds could actually put your child in danger.

Law enforcement officials say it’s back-to-school signs often detailing kids’ names, schools, grade levels and more.

North Mankato Police Lt. Nicole Adams gives social media users a general warning about sharing too much on the web.

“Sharing any of your personal information such as a phone number, address or anything like that can put you at a greater risk of identity theft, harassment or stalking,” Adams explained.

Hope for the Lost owner Taryn Mansfield is a missing persons advocate.

She says predators can use information from back-to-school signs to do harm.

“Don’t say really explicit personal details that can be used to build a child’s trust,” Mansfield warned.

Mansfield says there’s a safer way to make that celebratory post this school year.

“Post the bare minimum, like their grade, favorite subject, something like that,” Mansfield mentioned.

It’s also important to talk with your child about stranger danger and instill practices to caution them against potentially dangerous situations.

“Unfortunately, everybody can be a victim,” Adams added.

