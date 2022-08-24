Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Future of oral care technology comes to North Mankato dentist

Dentists work with a team of people. Now, a North Mankato dentist is the first in the state to bring on board a robotic assistant.
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This isn’t a scene from a science fiction movie or an episode of your favorite hospital TV show. This is a dentist’s office in North Mankato where YOMI, a robotic assistant, lends a hand in dental procedures.

“The exciting thing about the profession of dentistry, just like with computers things are always changing and evolving, better procedures, things are becoming faster,” said Dr. Keith Flack, a dentist at North Mankato Family Dentistry.

Flack controls YOMI through a computer, dictating every move. He says YOMI has made an impact. For dental surgeries, patients have fewer return visits. For dental implants, YOMI brings precision to the tools, something patients appreciate.

“I kept waiting for it to be uncomfortable, didn’t happen,” Susan Hirvela said.

Once the implant is placed, there is a healing piece that goes on top, and in 3 to 3 1/2 months the crown can be put on. Before this machine, it was taking 10-11 months, now it shortens the time span quite a bit thanks to YOMI.

Flack says the machine’s accuracy adds up to less stress on patients’ pocketbooks. That’s because it’s fewer visits, less time a patient needs to sit in the chair and shorter healing time when they leave.

“It will allow me to get the procedure done faster, placing the implant and placing that healing piece right away which will mean instead of 5 visits to get your teeth it will only take three visits,” Flack said.

Something Hirvela says is something to smile about.

“The placement is probably just exactly where it should be they were able to see where it went between the bone which is important,” Hirvela said. “So yes I am very confident.”

The YOMI robot is one of only around 125 in the world.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

Future of oral care technology comes to North Mankato dentist
Max Ecoli levels at Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake registers 24,000 viable bacteria of E. coli
Minnesota State Mankato offers nursing assistant course to help alleviate shortage
Minnesota State Mankato offers nursing assistant course to help alleviate shortage
Minnesota State Mankato offers nursing assistant course to help alleviate shortage