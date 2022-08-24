Your Photos
Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family

FILE - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child.
FILE - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.

The adult female and child reportedly arrived at the airport via light rail on Sunday.

Investigators do not believe that the woman is a relative or guardian of the child.

Despite an exhaustive investigation, authorities say the child’s identity remains unknown. They add that no children matching the child’s description have been reported missing or abducted.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the child or the identity/location of her parents/guardians is urged to contact the MAC Emergency Communications Center at 612-726-5577 or dial 911.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the child or the identity/location of her...
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the child or the identity/location of her parents/guardians is urged to contact the MAC Emergency Communications Center at 612-726-5577 or dial 911.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

