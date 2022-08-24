Isolated storms with slim severe threat today, scattered storm chances this weekend

We could see a few isolated severe storms today with rain chances becoming more scattered by this weekend.

Today will become mostly cloudy by the mid-morning hours, and remain mostly cloudy through the rest of the day. Temperatures will likely rise into the low-80s despite the cloudy skies expected in the area. Along with the warmer temperatures in the area, humidity will be rather high with dew points hovering around the 70-degree mark, meaning it’s going to feel sticky outside. Scattered storms to our north could cause some isolated storm chances between Mankato and south, central Minnesota (parallel to MSP). Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are also sitting under a marginal risk, or level 1 risk for strong to severe storms. A marginal risk indicates a couple of isolated severe storms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds/wind gusts are the main threats, the threat of a tornado or two is very, very low. This evening, a line of showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front will pop up near the Rochester area, moving east into Wisconsin tonight. Most of these storms will stay out of our area; however, if the storms pop up west of Rochester, that will place them in our area. We will continue to monitor the track of these storms through the day as they could bring in a couple of severe storms and/or some heavy rainfall to the area. Those will clear out through the overnight hours, leaving behind cloudy skies as we make our way into Thursday as temperatures dip into the mid-60s.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with temperatures rising into the mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Due to the cloudy skies and minor humidity in the area, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon hours and into the start of the evening hours. Not a lot of rain accumulation is expected with the isolated shower and thunderstorm chances. As these chances gradually dissipate/diminish through the late afternoon hours and into the start of the evening hours, clouds will also start to clear up making way for clear skies by night fall. Clear skies will stick around through the night as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off with mostly sunny skies for the morning and early afternoon hours, but cloudy skies will gradually take over by the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures through the afternoon hours will hover in the upper-70s across the area. Despite the cloudy skies moving back into the area, rain chances remain low, with little to no rain in the forecast on Friday. Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend is going to stay on the cloudy side with temperatures hovering in the low-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area on both Saturday and Sunday. As of right now, we are not looking at anything severe, but will continue to monitor that situation as the weekend gets closer.

Next week we could see some lingering showers throughout Monday morning as temperatures rise into the upper-70s by the afternoon hours. The rest of the week will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies with little to no rain in the forecast beyond Monday. Temperatures throughout next week will continue to hover in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.